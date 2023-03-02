Georgia football star and potential number-one overall NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter had warrants out for his arrest on racing and reckless driving charges connected to the fatal crash that killed Bulldogs player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy back in January. Carter, who was in Indianapolis for the NFL Draft’s Scouting Combine on Wednesday, returned to Athens and turned himself in, where he was booked on the charges, per Marc Weiszer of The Athens Banner-Herald.

Additionally, Carter has returned to the NFL Scouting Combine to finish his interviews, measurements and other activities, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Georgia football star was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 11:33 p.m. and promptly released on $4,000 bonds at 11:49 p.m.

Carter’s charges are both misdemeanors.

Athens-Clarke County police allege that Carter and LeCroy were racing in downtown Athens in the early morning hours of January 15, switching lanes and overtaking other vehicles in “an attempt to outdistance each other.”

LeCroy’s 2021 Ford Expedition, which was “unauthorized” to be used that night according to Georgia football officials, was traveling at 104 mph at the time of the fatal crash.

Carter, widely considered the NFL Draft’s top defensive player, was driving a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk.

Georgia football offensive lineman Devin Willock and LeCroy were killed in the crash, while offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles were injured.

The police said that LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Carter, a first-team All-SEC and unanimous All-American in 2022, appeared in 13 games for Georgia football, tallying 32 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks.

The projected top NFL Draft pick said the following in a statement on Wednesday, “There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”