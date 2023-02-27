Georgia football won’t be losing another key coach after offensive coordinator Todd Monken departed for the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. Bulldogs coach Glenn Schumann, who interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, has decided to return to the Georgia football program, sources told Chris Low of ESPN.

Schumann, 32, was Georgia football’s co-defensive coordinator and called plays this past season.

He spent the first two years of his coaching career with the Alabama Crimson Tide as a student assistant, then rose to the title of graduate assistant before heading off to Georgia football as an inside linebackers coach.

The Eagles interviewed the Georgia football coach for their defensive coordinator position last week, representing the third coach from the college ranks they have expressed interest in, along with former Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard and Michigan coach Jesse Minter.

It’s a pretty big decision for Schumann to return to the Bulldogs, as head coach Kirby Smart will retain at least some continuity with the coaching staff after the departure of Monken.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bulldogs defense, which was a gold mine for talent in the NFL Draft last year, enjoyed another strong year under the leadership of Schumann and fellow co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Georgia football ranked first in rushing yards allowed and second in the nation in points allowed per game en route to their second straight national championship win.

Now, the ‘Dawgs will benefit from the voice and presence of Schumann in the room once again in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will have to continue their defensive coordinator search.