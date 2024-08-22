A slim three-point loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship last year derailed what could have been a three-peat for Georgia football. After dismantling Florida State in the Orange Bowl and a full offseason with big recruiting and transfer wins, it's safe to believe that Georgia football is in line for another run at a College Football Playoff National Championship, just ask Joel Klatt.

“[Georgia football] is easily the best recruiting team in the country … Who's built to go through what you're seeing on your screen: Clemson, Bama, Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee? Georgia is!”

After a cakewalk schedule last year, it's possible that the Bulldogs weren't tested enough in the regular season to be fully prepared for that conference championship matchup against the Crimson Tide. After this year's “gauntlet,” as described by Klatt, Georgia football has a great chance.

“They have a roster built on top-ranked recruiting classes. They have got a plethora of five-star athletes. They expect to go out and win every game, even if their schedule is very difficult. So, National Championship Game.”

In the opening AP Top 25 college football rankings, Georgia football is ranked No. 1 and has 46 of the 62 first-place votes. Ohio State (15) and Oregon (1) have the remaining votes.

Georgia football primed for another College Football Playoff run at a national title

Until recently, Carson Beck was the favorite to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy until Oregon's Dillon Gabriel took the betting lead.

Safety Malaki Starks is another one of the Bulldogs' best players. He would be integral to a potential national title run and is considered one of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects. Starks, Beck and OL Tate Ratledge compose a trio of Georgia football players named first-team preseason AP All-Americans.

A lot is on the line in Week 1. Georgia football starts the season with a home opener against the No. 14 Clemson Tigers in Week 1. One of both teams' lesser rivalries, there have been 65 meetings in total, but 60 occurred in 1995 and earlier. The Bulldogs have won the last two games, seven of the last eight, and lead the series all-time, 43-18-4. Due to mounting injuries, Georgia could be without RB Roderick Robinson, WR Colbie Young, DL Jordan Hall and a few other role players for the contest.

The Tigers travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for their Saturday, August 31 game at noon EST to open the season against the Bulldogs.