By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers was uneventful for the most part. The top-seeded Georgia football team rolled past LSU to clinch the championship. However, a late-game decision by head coach Kirby Smart seemed to add unnecessary drama to a game that was relatively drama-free.

With Georgia’s football team leading by as much as four touchdowns during the game, Coach Smart drew up a two-point conversion to extend their lead. The move wasn’t received well by opposing fans. Many felt that the Bulldogs were simply running up the score. However, Kirby Smart defended his “by the book” decision in the post-game interview, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

“We (Georgia football) went with it because it was by the book,” Smart said. “We felt that differential made it right. I think it was 25 to go to 27, is that right? It was just by the book. The book said if they were able to score, their analytics were to go for two… We didn’t know what was going to happen the next three to four series, so we executed it.”

For what it’s worth, LSU coach Brian Kelly didn’t seem to mind Georgia football’s two-point conversion as much as fans on Twitter.

“I don’t get too caught up in what other teams are doing. It’s not my job. It’s my job to stop ’em, not to figure out whether they should go for two or not.”

The win by Georgia all but guarantees them a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Now, this team will prepare for an all-out brawl against some of the best teams in the country.