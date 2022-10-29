Kirby Smart reflects on Georgia football legend Vince Dooley

As the Bulldogs prepared for a faceoff against the Gators of the University of Florida, the greater Georgia football family took a step back to remember Vince Dooley, the University’s former head coach who led the program to some of its greatest heights over his 25-year tenure in Athens. A pillar of the community who has remained a fixture of the University long after he hung up the whistle, Dooley was beloved by many, including current head coach Kirby Smart, who had a close relationship with the former coach.

When asked about how he will remember Coach Dooley during a spot on the SEC Network, Smart complemented his long-time friend.

“Just a class act,” Smart began. “He meant so much to the University of Georgia, to my family personally, just a lot of respect for him. His son Derrick and I coached for a long time, his wife Barbara has been so great to my wife, man, what a class act and what a great man. He meant so much to college football, he gave so much to the University of Georgia. He’s special now, he’s very special.”

Passing away surrounded by his friends and family at 90, Dooley’s memory was alive and well at the Bulldogs’ first game after his passing, with tributes both outward and personal expressed by fans, friends, and even foes alike. Fortunately for Bulldogs fans, Georgia beat Florida by a commanding 28-3 and never trailed in the contest for its entire 60 minutes. Talk about a fitting tribute.