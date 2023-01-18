Stetson Bennett has made a Georgia Bulldogs football career out of quieting the doubters and haters. After winning his second straight national title and celebrating the win with a parade, Bennett’s Bulldogs career is over. But his habit of clapping back at haters sure isn’t. Food Network personality and founder of the Emmy-winning show Atlanta Eats, Steak Shapiro, criticized Bennett for being on his phone during the Georgia football parade.

It didn’t take long for Stetson Bennett to reply. Here’s what the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tweeted in response to Shapiro on his Twitter account.

Many have called out the 25-year-old Stetson Bennett for being too old for the college football game. The Georgia star used that popular criticism against Steak Shapiro, comically saying that he doesn’t “understand the latest technology.”

Not only that, but the two-time Georgia football national champion penned a lengthy response essentially refuting what Steak Shapiro accused him of doing: blowing off the fans so he could be on his phone.

Stetson Bennett said the following in another Twitter post, “I was controlling the aux and playing bangers so Sed and Chris and I could have a blast on our last ride into Sanford. Taht’s pretty much the gist of it. P.S. I don’t like you very much Mr. Steak “and shake” Shapiro. But to be fair, I’m not a fan of your work either.”

Bennett made it clear that he and his teammates appreciate the Georgia football fans. But he was also clear that he appreciates his teammates, who he’s “broken bones and torn ligaments and cried for.”

It’s safe to say that Steak Shapiro isn’t a fan of Stetson Bennett.

Even safer to say that the feeling is mutual.