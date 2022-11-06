Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett shares a special bond with his siblings, and that was on full display after the Bulldogs dismantled the erstwhile unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers, 27-13. The Bulldogs jumped into first place alone atop the SEC East standings after the win. It also continued their torrid run as reigning champions. Bennett was at the center of it all, and of course, he shared it with his brothers. Here is a look at Stetson Bennett’s emotional moment with his brothers after Georgia football dismantles Tennessee.

Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 1 Georgia shut down No. 2 Tennessee’s high-powered offense. He finished passing 17-of-25 for 257 yards and a rating of 98.1.

He came out huge in arguably the biggest game of the current college football season so far. Not bad for a former walk-on, right?

Keep in mind that Stetson Bennett’s journey to becoming the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback is one for the movies. For most people, such a journey from walk-on to star QB would not even be conceivable.

Bennett came on as a 5’9 walk-on QB hopeful who eventually beat out numerous five-star recruits on his way to a starting job. How extraordinary is that? And then winning the first national championship in 41 years for Georgia? That’s even more remarkable.

Take note as well that the national champion quarterback chose to use his free year of eligibility to return to the Bulldogs. This was offered by the NCAA following the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which allowed Bennett to play an additional year of collegiate football.

2022 almost certainly appears to be his final season of collegiate football at Georgia. However, it may not be the end for the Bennett family in between the hedges. Stetson Bennett’s younger brother, Luke Henry, received a preferred walk-on offer from Georgia and joined the football team this past summer.

That’s one reason their bond has been made even more special. You have two brothers on the same team beating Tennessee. Wow, right?

Stetson is actually the oldest of five children. Twins Knox and Luke along with Maverick are his three younger brothers. Olivia, meanwhile, is his younger sister.

Knox and Luke are the closest in age to Stetson, and the three share a love of football. In fact, the Bennett twins were his ball boys. That was when Stetson was a quarterback for the Pierce County High School BearsThey enjoyed seeing their brother operate on Friday nights. That’s because they had grown accustomed to seeing him do so in the backyard.

Sports is in the Bennett family’s blood, and so is winning. This win over Tennessee was just the perfect opportunity for them to once again show the world how special their collective bonds are.