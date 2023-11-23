It's the final week of the regular season for most college football teams, which means that it's rivalry week, with most teams facing their in-state rivals whom they have long histories with. That includes No. 1 Georgia football, who will be facing Georgia Tech for the coveted Governors Cup.

The Bulldogs have been victors in the last five matchups, all being by double-digit scores. The last time the Yellow Jackets were able to pull off a victory in this game was all the way back in 2016, Kirby Smart's first year in Athens. That was still a Georgia Tech team that was under Paul Johnson and the triple-option offense.

Brent Key faces a gigantic challenge on Saturday, as he'll hope to do what the last 28 opponents for Georgia couldn't do: win. Being a Georgia Tech alum, he feels strongly about this matchup.

“Rivalries are not one-sided, rivalries are competitive games between two teams; that is what makes rivalries great. This is hands down one of the greatest rivalries in the country,” Key said, via SI. “Well, in order for that to be the case, outside of our scope, it needs to be competitive. That is on us, that is on us at Georgia Tech to be able to go out and compete for four quarters in a football game.”

The Bulldogs football program has been a dominant force in the sport for the last three seasons, not just against the Yellow Jackets, with back-to-back national championships to prove it, with hopes of winning another.

Like all the rest of their games this season, Georgia has dominated out-of-conference play this season. Georgia Tech (6-5) is probably the most formidable out of the No. 1 Bulldogs' four teams faced, which isn't saying much. Now, let's get into some Georgia football bold predictions versus Georgia Tech.

Carson Beck will continue putting up big numbers, throwing for three touchdowns, 320 yards

There were tons of lingering questions going into the offseason for Georgia football about who exactly was going to replace Stetson Bennett. As the season has progressed, it's pretty clear that Carson Beck has perhaps been better than expected and is currently lighting up the stat sheets, while garnering some Heisman Trophy eyes in his direction.

He's had five 300-plus yard games and was just two games away from a total of eight yards. Beck should have a big day and throw for multiple touchdowns and reach the 300-yard mark.

Georgia's defense holds Georgia Tech football to 220 yards of total offense

The Bulldogs defense is allowing an average of just over 290 yards per game, per Team Rankings. But Brent Key's team is actually posting an average of 420.8 total yards as an offense. The Yellow Jackets have not faced a team quite like their in-state rival, though.

Georgia defense sacks Haynes King five times, intercepts twice

This could be a big day for Georgia's defense, who are far superior in talent and strength compared to this year's Georgia Tech football team, still rebuilding the program under Key. The Georgia Tech quarterback has thrown five interceptions as well as been sacked five times in the last two games. Facing the Bulldogs, it's doubtful he has a bounce-back game.

Georgia football moves to 29 straight victories, ending the regular season 12-0

It'd be shocking if Smart's Bulldogs do anything short of dominate this game. He'll want to keep them motivated before they face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, along with keeping their No. 1 ranking. Unless they are greatly looking ahead to that game, Georgia rolls, beating the Yellow Jackets by three scores, taking the Governor's Cup once again.