Ahead of their game against Ole Miss football, it’s time to release our Georgia football Week 11 predictions.

Georgia football's Week 11 could be their toughest test to date as they host the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night. It will be the first ranked opponent the No. 2 Bulldogs have faced since facing No. 20 Kentucky in Week 6.

No. 9 Ole Miss comes in with their third-highest ranking ever, according to Michael Katz of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. That makes this the highest-ranked opponent that the Bulldogs will have faced to date this season. Many thought this to be a cupcake schedule for Georgia football this season, and relatively speaking, it has been. However, their November is looking to be challenging.

Coming off a win over a feisty Mizzou team last week that was ranked 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings, it's now onto No. 9 Ole Miss, followed by the current No. 13 Tennessee, finishing with an in-state rival, Georgia Tech.

If Georgia wins, then the SEC East is theirs yet again, along with an impressive 27-game winning streak. If they lose and Tennessee beats Mizzou, then next week in Knoxville gets very interesting. That's why it's imperative that Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs not overlook Lane Kiffin and the Rebels this weekend because there's much at stake. So, let's get into some Georgia football Week 11 predictions.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Carson Beck continues to play his game, throwing for 270 yards, two touchdowns, no picks

Perhaps what no one has really talked about with Georgia football this season is Carson Beck, who was asked to replace Stetson Bennett, the winner of two national championships. Has Beck wowed anybody? Probably not. But he hasn't made anybody question his playing abilities either.

Most believed that once Brock Bowers went down, the Bulldogs would struggle offensively. Yet, they've scored 73 points in two games since he went down in the Vanderbilt game. Beck has thrown for 569 yards and four touchdowns and no picks in those games against Florida and Mizzou.

Now, Beck and the Bulldogs face an Ole Miss defense that's allowing 24.9 points a game and a 63 percent completion percentage against opposing quarterbacks. Beck will continue to play well this weekend.

Georgia football holds Jaxson Dart to under 20 yards rushing

If Ole Miss has any hope in this game, they're going to have to be able to run the ball. Jaxson Dart is a dynamic player where a lot of Ole Miss football's success is resting on him in this game. Dart has been doing most of his work with his arm lately, but he certainly has the capabilities of running the ball effectively. Over the last two weeks, however, he's only rushed the ball 11 times for -12 yards. Georgia's defense will hold him to under 20 yards rushing.

Georgia football holds Ole Miss football to under a 30% third-down conversion rate

Something to watch for in this game is the Ole Miss football offense on third down. As an offense, the Rebels are 112th in the country in third-down conversion percentage, only converting 32% of the time. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, as a defense, are 5th best in the country, allowing teams to only convert 28% of the time on third down, according to Team Rankings. If Ole Miss can stay on the field, then this game becomes very lopsided.

Georgia football beats Ole Miss football, winning the SEC East

While this could be a career-defining win for Kiffin, it won't be the case for the Ole Miss football coach. Smart and Georgia football will roll on to their unprecedented 27th win in a row, making the Bulldogs the SEC East champs again, putting them in their third consecutive SEC Championship Game. Georgia football wins 34-27.