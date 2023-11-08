Ohio State is still #1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but that is wrong, and it should be Georgia football.

The second College Football Playoff rankings are out, and there were no changes in the top-four. Ohio State football took the top spot, followed by Georgia football, Michigan and Florida State. Georgia has won the last two national championships and they have been ranked #1 in the AP Poll all season long. In fact, the Buckeyes have been ranked below the Wolverines in the AP Poll all season as well. Because of that, many people were surprised to see Ohio State ranked #1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes struggled a bit this past weekend against Rutgers as they were trailing at halftime, and Georgia picked up a big win against then #12 Missouri. However, Ohio State is still #1.

Once again, the committee got this one wrong. It was a mistake to rank Ohio State football above Georgia football in the initial rankings, but it was an even bigger mistake this time around. The reasoning for the Buckeyes being #1 is the fact that they have wins against Notre Dame and Penn State. Yes, those are good wins, but if you've actually watched Ohio State participate in a collegiate football game this season, you would know that they aren't the best team in the country.

Don't get me wrong, the resume of a team is extremely important when it comes to ranking them, but so is the eye test. When it comes to Georgia and Ohio State, that win for the Bulldogs this week should have been enough to get them over the hump. Ohio State hasn't really looked dominant at times, but they are undefeated, and they deserve a lot of credit for that. However, Georgia has looked more consistently dominant, and they now have a win that is on par with the Buckeyes'. It is surprising to see Ohio State in that top spot.

With Ohio State staying at #1, that makes this upcoming weekend very intriguing. Michigan plays #10 Penn State on the road, and Georgia plays #9 Ole Miss. If the Bulldogs win, they would then have two wins that are better than Ohio State's. Would the committee have the Bulldogs jump Ohio State then?

As for the Wolverines, if they win, they would then have a win against one of the Buckeyes' top wins, except this would be on the road, while Ohio State beat Penn State at home. Additionally, Michigan has dominated every team on the schedule, including teams that the Buckeyes have not dominated. If the Wolverines handle business against the Nittany Lions, that would make their case for the top spot quite enticing as well.

Putting Ohio State at #1 because of their resume is fine, but it could put the committee in a tough spot this weekend. The Buckeyes could easily handle business in their game against Michigan State, but if wins from these teams behind them do happen, would the committee jump one of them over Ohio State? It'll be interesting to see, and one thing is for sure: If Georgia football wins this weekend, they should certainly be ranked ahead of the Buckeyes.