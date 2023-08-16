Georgia football lost freshman tight end Lawson Luckie to an ankle injury suffered in Saturday's team scrimmage, per Marc Weiszer. Luckie will have a procedure on the ankle on Wednesday and doesn't have a timetable for a return.

Luckie was the No. 2 tight end in the class of 2023 at 6-3, 240 lbs, according to 247Sports. He was already turning heads at Georgia's spring football game, hauling in three passes for 48 yards.

Georgia obviously has Brock Bowers returning at tight end. Bowers is among the greatest tight end talents we've ever seen in college football. He may even be the best player in the country not named Caleb Williams. Still, there is room for another tight end alongside him, with Darnell Washington now suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Georgia loves to run the ball and likes its jumbo sets with multiple tight ends.

Outside of Brock Bowers, Georgia's group of wide receivers, led by Ladd McConkey, projects to be stronger than it was last year in comparison to the tight ends. As a result they may shift towards throwing to the outside more than they have in years past. It's still unclear who will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs, although Carson Beck is probably the top candidate.

The other two tight ends on the Georgia football roster are Oscar Delp and Pearce Spurlin. It's possible Lawson Luckie will be back by Georgia's season opener against UT Martin on September 2. Georgia embarks on a quest to complete the unprecedented college football three-peat. No team has won three straight championships in the AP era (1936). The Bulldogs appear to have the easiest path to that goal of any back-to-back champion in recent years, with a very easy 2023 schedule ahead.