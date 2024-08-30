ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia State-Georgia Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia State Georgia Tech.

No team made a bigger statement in the first weekend of the 2024 college football season than the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They went to Dublin, Ireland, and handled the Florida State Seminoles in an ACC shocker. Florida State went unbeaten in the 2023 regular season. Even though the Seminoles were not going to be nearly as good this year as they were last year, they were still supposed to be really good, and they were a frontline contender for the ACC championship. Georgia Tech has inserted itself into the ACC title race with this win. The Yellow Jackets also showed how much better they are under head coach Brent Key, who is proving that he can get his team to play the way he wants it to play: physically, with toughness and resilience.

Previous Georgia Tech teams under former coach Geoff Collins never would have found a way to beat Florida State a week ago. The Yellow Jackets have undergone a culture change which has led to a much better competitive mentality and to an internal standard of accountability in which players don't slack off or cut corners. You could see the commitment to fundamentals and physical fitness in Tech's win over Florida State. The Jackets did not play a complete game but responded perfectly each time Florida State made a good play or came up with a scoring drive. Georgia Tech was able to punch right back and show that it would not back down from a fight. The win was very impressive in itself, but the way in which Georgia Tech beat Florida State was exponentially even more admirable. This is a huge building block for Georgia Tech heading into this game and the rest of its season.

Here are the Georgia State-Georgia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia State-Georgia Tech Odds

Georgia State: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +810

Georgia Tech: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia State vs Georgia Tech

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia State Could Cover The Spread/Win

If you have followed Georgia Tech in recent years, you know that the Yellow Jackets are really good against ranked ACC opponents. They get up for the big opponents on their schedule, particularly within the conference. However, when Tech then steps out of those big showdown situations and plays teams it is favored to beat by large margins, it often stubs its toes. Georgia Tech lost last year — outright — to Bowling Green and Boston College at home in a pair of atrocious performances. The book on Georgia Tech is that the Jackets play great against the big boys and take a nap against the teams it should easily handle. If that continues here, Georgia State will cover the spread and might come close to winning straight up.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

This is a new and different Georgia Tech team. It will take the field and take care of business. The new attitude shown a week ago against Florida State won't allow this team to drift off and get lazy or complacent. This team will put the hammer to an inferior opponent.

Final Georgia State-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Georgia Tech, but one week after playing in Ireland, the Jackets could be flat. We think you should stay away from this game.

Final Georgia State-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech -20.5