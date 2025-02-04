ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Clemson prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia Tech-Clemson.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets produced their best performance of the season this past Saturday. They dominated down the stretch to beat the Louisville Cardinals. It has been a rough ride this season in Atlanta for Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudemire, but a win like that could give the program fresh momentum. Stoudemire is in his second season at Tech. He is still trying to build the program. Coaches who are in a building phase need proof of concept to show to recruits and transfer portal prospects. Georgia Tech now has the kind of win it can really tout on the trail and in the portal. Stoudemire has to hope this will lead to better talent acquisition and a noticeable improvement in his roster for next season. Georgia Tech has been stuck; the Louisville win could get the program unstuck, but there is a long way to go before anyone in Atlanta should get too confident.

Clemson is having a magnificent season under coach Brad Brownell. The Tigers, thanks to the Louisville loss, are now in sole possession of second place in the ACC behind first-place Duke. Clemson lost to Louisville head to head, so the Tigers needed UL to lose in order to gain second place and get the inside track to the No. 2 seed at the ACC Tournament in March. It is not often that Clemson is the No. 2 seed at the ACC Tournament, so the Tigers know they are living in a special period for the program, one they hope won't end anytime soon. With North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, and other prominent ACC programs struggling, Clemson knows it has a chance to remain a factor in the ACC for several years. Let's see if the Tigers, who reached the Elite Eight last season, can maximize this opportunity in 2025.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Clemson Odds

Georgia Tech: +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +760

Clemson: -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1300

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Clemson

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech just played a great game against Louisville. The Yellow Jackets have to be very confident after finally proving they are capable of achieving something notable. Georgia Tech is under .500, and success has largely been elusive this season. Now that the Yellow Jackets beat Louisville, however, they might have a changed mindset and should attack this game — and Clemson — in a different, more improved way. Georgia Tech is getting almost 14 points. It just has to be competitive to cover; it doesn't have to win. Clemson is the obviously superior team, but just how much juice will the Tigers have on a random early-February Tuesday against an opponent they know they're better than? This might be a game Clemson drifts through instead of a game the Tigers try to bury early.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is a lot better than Tech. The Tigers are enjoying a very strong season. They are playing at home. They are in contention for the ACC title and therefore have a strong incentive to play well. Clemson should play this game with great enthusiasm and intensity, and if the Tigers go after it for 40 full minutes, the chances are they will separate on the scoreboard from Georgia Tech.

Final Georgia Tech-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Tech, but we are not going to trust the inferior team on the road. Maybe sit back and wait for a live play based on what you see in the first 10-15 minutes of the game. If Georgia Tech starts well, you could get Clemson minus a much smaller line later.

Final Georgia Tech-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +13.5