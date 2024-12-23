ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Vanderbilt looks for their first bowl win since 2013 as they face Georgia Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt Last Game – Matchup History

Georgia Tech is 7-5 on the year. They opened up 3-1, with the only loss being to Syracuse. They would then fall to Louisville before beating Duke and UNC. Georgia Tech then lost to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech before upsetting a fourth-ranked Miami team. They would hold on to win over NC State before losing to Georgia in an eight overtime game. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 6-6 on the year. They opened up 3-0, before two one-score losses to Georgia state and Missouri. They would ten upset Alabama on theri way to winning three in a row. Still, it was rough down the stretch, going 1-4 in the last five games, including tight losses to Texas and LSU.

Overall Series: This will be the 39th meeting between these two schools Georgia Tech is 20-15-3 against Vanderbilt. Georgia Tech has won six straight against Vanderbilt, and has not lost to them since 1941. The last meeeting was a 38-7 win for Georgia Tech in 2016.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt Odds

Georgia Tech: -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -140

Vanderbilt: +2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 51.5 (-112)

Under: 51.5 (-108)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech is 70th in the nation in points per game while sitting 41st in yards per game. They are 60th in the pass and 30th in the run. Haynes King leads the way for this Georgia Tech offense. He has completed 171 of 236 passes for 1,910 yards and 11 touchdowns. Further, he has been intercepted just once, while being sacked just three times time. King has run for 578 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With Eric Singleton in the transfer portal, Malik Rutherford will led the way in the recieving game. He has 59 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. Avery Boyd has also been solid, with 22 receptions for 292 yards and two scores. Finally, Chase Lane has 20 receptions for 244 yards and three scores. Jamal Haynes leads the way in the running game. He has carried the ball 152 times for 808 yards and nine touchdowns.

Georgia Tech is 71st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 58th in opponent yards per game. They are 33rd in the nation against the run, but sit 90th against the pass. Kyle Efford has led the way. He leads the team in tackles while also having three sacks this year. Meanwhile, Sylvain Yondjouen both has 2.5 sacks this year.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is 85th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 118th in yards per game. They are 90th in the rush while sitting 108th in the pass. Vanderbilt is led by Diego Pavia, who currently has another year of eligability. He has completed 164 of 277 passes for 2,133 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. Furthermore, he has thrown just four interceptions this year. While Pavia has been sacked 17 times, he has run well, running for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Eli Stowers. Stowers, the tight end, has 45 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Junior Sherrill has brought in 28 receptions for 401 yards this year while scoring three times. Quincy Skinner Jr. has been solid as well. He has 28 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Finally, Sedrick Alexander has brought in 20 receptions for 207 yards and a score. He has also run for 554 yards and six scores. AJ Newberry has seven receptions for 134 yards and two scores. He has run for 185 yards and three scores as well.

Vanderbilt has been solid on defense this year. They are 62nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 87th in opponent yards per game. Vanderbilt is 55th against the rush while sitting 114th against the pass this year. Bryan Longwell has led the team this year with 79 tackles, while he has 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and an interception. Meanwhile, Randon Fontenette is third on the team in tackles while having 3.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, and an interception.

Final Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Georgia Tech is missing a lot due to the transfer portal. First, is reciever Eric Singleton, but they are also missing left tackle Corey Robinson. Further, they are missing two defensive starters. Vanderbilt is missing tackle Gunnar Hansen as well. This should be a tight game with two teams based around the quarterback's ability to run. Still, Vanderbilt has the better defense, and are better in turnover margin this year. Take Vanderbilt in this one.

Final Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt ML (+116)