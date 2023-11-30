Georgia and Alabama are once again set to square off in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. We continue our college football odds series with a Georgia vs. Alabama prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs completed their third straight undefeated regular season with a 31-23 victory over Georgia Tech. Kirby Smart's team will look to extend their 29-game winning streak in a rematch from the 2021 SEC title game, where Alabama scored a 41-24 win. The two teams went on to play for the national title, with Georgia earning its revenge with a 33-18 victory.

As for the Crimson Tide, they pulled off an improbable comeback win at Auburn in their regular season finale by converting on a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line for the game-winning touchdown. Now, Alabama aims to return to the top of the SEC by capturing another conference title, which could land the Tide in the College Football Playoff.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Alabama Odds

Georgia: -6.5 (-105)

Alabama: +6.5 (-115)

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

The Bulldogs seem to welcome games against elite competition.

Georgia has played its best football against the best teams on its schedule. There was the 51-13 win against a Kentucky team that was 5-0 entering the game. There was the 52-17 victory against an Ole Miss team that finished the regular season with a 10-2 record. Then there was the 38-10 victory at Tennessee.

Missouri was the only top-25 team to make things interesting, yet the Bulldogs still scored a 30-21 win in Athens.

Simply put, Georgia has met the challenge again and again throughout this winning streak. The Bulldogs don't shy away from the moment, they embrace it. In the most important game of the season to this point, why should we expect anything different?

On offense, the Bulldogs rank fifth nationally in yards per play (7.2), fifth in completion percentage (71.9%), sixth in total yards (496.3), seventh in sacks allowed per game (0.8), eighth in scoring offense (39.6 PPG), and eighth in passing yards per game (310.8).

On defense, they're fourth in yards per completion allowed (10.0), fifth in yards per attempt allowed (5.6), sixth in scoring defense (15.8 PPG), ninth in total yards allowed (294.3), and 12th in passing yards allowed (176.5).

That dominance on both sides of the ball could make this a grind for Alabama.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

One of the biggest issues for Alabama in the first eight games of the season was protecting the quarterback.

The Tide were allowing sacks left and right, with quarterback Jalen Milroe being sacked four or more times in six straight games from the Texas game in early September to the Tennessee game in late October.

Guess what? It hasn't been a problem since. Milroe has only been sacked four times in the past four games, and his numbers showcase what he's capable of when the offensive line gives him opportunities to do his thing. He has 15 total touchdowns – eight passing and seven rushing – in that stretch and only one interception.

Georgia's defense is one of the best in the country as usual, but the Bulldogs aren't racking up a lot of sacks. They're 77th nationally in sacks per game (2.0), so there's reason to think Milroe will have an opportunity to make enough plays for Alabama to score some points. To add to that, he's had a completion of 40 or more yards in 10 of the 11 games he's played in this season.

You need big plays to hang with Georgia. The Tide have the playmakers to do that on offense, and it all starts with Milroe.

Also, there's not a lot of confidence in betting against a Nick Saban-coached team in a big game.

Final Georgia-Alabama Prediction & Pick

To quote a famous professional wrestler, to be the man, you've got to beat the man.

Alabama was the man for a long time in the SEC. Georgia is currently the man.

However, there may be a few trends in the Tide's favor. Alabama has not lost in the conference title game since 2008, and it has won all seven games it has played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tide are also 8-4 against the spread this season, while Georgia is 5-7 against the spread.

That's why there may be more value on Milroe and company in this particular spot.

There's a lot at stake for both teams. Alabama has to win to even be in the conversation for a playoff spot. Georgia has to win to avoid potentially falling out of the top four depending on how things unfold with Washington, Florida State, and Texas in their conference championship games.

The Bulldogs are the favorite for a reason, but this is just a lot of points given Saban's successful history in this game.

Alabama is the pick.

Final Georgia-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama +6.5 (-115)