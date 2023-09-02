Getafe fans took to the streets outside their stadium in a jubilant celebration following the signing of Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United, reported by goal.com. The La Liga club secured the services of the talented striker after Manchester United confirmed his departure following a six-month internal investigation.

Greenwood had faced charges of attempted rape, domestic violence, and controlling behavior in January 2022. However, these charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February, citing the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence.

Getafe's last-minute coup in signing Greenwood was met with elation from their supporters and raised eyebrows across Europe. Several clubs in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Turkey had expressed interest in the young forward.

In response to the official announcement, a group of fans outside the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium couldn't contain their excitement and were captured dancing in celebration. Getafe's official handle shared a video of the joyous scene with the caption: “The Coliseum a few minutes ago. Welcome @masongreenwood.”

Although Greenwood has been away from competitive action since January 2022, it's unlikely that he will make his debut for Getafe in their upcoming match against Real Madrid on Saturday. However, fans can look forward to seeing him in action when Getafe faces Osasuna after the international break on September 17.

Getafe has made a bold move in securing the services of Mason Greenwood, and fans are eagerly anticipating his contributions as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming challenges in La Liga.