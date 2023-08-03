In recent days, there has been a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the Pac-12 as there is a lot of speculation regarding several schools leaving the conference for either the Big 12 or the Big Ten, and the future of the Arizona football program is intertwined with these talks.

An anonymous athletic director was brutally honest about what Arizona should do.

“If I'm Arizona, I'm probably getting the hell out of there,” the athletic director said, via Matt Zenitz of on3.com.

The next couple of weeks could shape the future of Arizona football and Arizona athletics in general. The athletic director gave his honest opinion about what will happen with the Pac-12.

“My gut tells me this thing's falling apart and they're not going to pull it back together,” The athletic director said, via Zenitz.

Regarding Arizona's future, there is a lot of speculation regarding the school going to the Big 12 in the near future. Colorado has already gone to the Big 12, and it seems that the conference is targeting Arizona, Arizona State and potentially Colorado as well.

Regarding the Big Ten, many believe that Oregon and Washington will eventually be added, with Cal and Stanford being added potentially as well.

Conference realignment is heating up. It will be interesting to monitor what moves will happen. It seems that we might have news in the near future regarding both the Big 12 and the Big Ten. Arizona might be incentivized to get out of the Pac-12 with all of the uncertainty, and the lack of ability to get a media rights deal done.