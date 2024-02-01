Swords, guns, and Kojima being Kojima.

The recently concluded PlayStation State of Play for January 2024 gave us news for a lot of upcoming games, including release dates, pre-order dates, and more. As such, here is everything that was announced during the recent PlayStation State of Play.

A total of 17 announcements were made during the State of Play's 43-minute runtime. Some of the announcements were hinted at previously, but some surprised quite a few people. We will be going through the announcements as they appear in the show.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and PC. The game is priced at $39.99 and will come out on February 8. 2024.

Stellar Blade

After receiving a release date delay, we finally received a release date for Stellar Blade: February 7, 2024. The gameplay overview revealed the game's combat mechanics, as well as showed off the various costumes that Eve can wear throughout the game.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Sega announced Sonix X Shadow Generations, allowing players to either play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new campaign or Classic and Modern Sonic in a remastered version of Sonic Generations. The game comes out in Autumn 2024.

Zenless Zone Zero

According to the announcement, Zenless Zone Zero will also be making its way to PlayStation 5. That means that players will be able to play it on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5 once it comes out. Sadly, we still do not have a release date for Zenless Zone Zero.

Foamstars comes out on February 6, 2024, and will be available for free for PlayStation Plus members. PlayStation Plus members can redeem the game as one of the Monthly Games for February.

Dave the Diver

Dave The Diver makes its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April 2024. Additionally, players will be able to enjoy the free Godzilla DLC once it comes out in May.

V Rising

This open-world vampire survival game is now making its way to PlayStation 5. Originally available on PC, the game will become available on the console this year. No exact release date is available.

Silent Hill: The Short Message

Silent Hill: The Short Message is a first-person horror game that is now available on PlayStation 5 for free. Players play as Anita, who is exploring a crumbling apartment block looking for something her friend Maya told her to find. The thing is, even Anita does not know what it is she's looking for.

Silent Hill 2

The trailer shows off the game's brand-new combat, featuring various melee weapons and guns. Other than a gameplay reveal, not many other details were revealed. They did mention in the official blog post, however, that they “hope to be able to share more details on the remake with everyone.”

Judas

Ghost Story Games, whose Creative Director Ken Levine created the BioShock Series, revealed their upcoming game Judas. Judas will come out on PlayStation 5, and is every bit as gritty and violent as BioShock. Other than the fact that your decisions matter in this new game and that it is a first-person shooter with powers reminiscent of BioShock's, not much information is available yet.

Metro Awakening VR

Metro Awakening VR is the latest game to game in the loved series. It is set before the events of Metro 2033 and follows the story of Serdar, a doctor searching for his wife. The game contains many of the features that made the Metro Games loved, such as its stealth mechanics, fascinating weapons, and gas mask mechanic. This game is a PSVR2 exclusive.

Legendary Tales

Legendary Tales is a PSVR2 game where players must fight their way through dungeons, be it alone or with friends. The game has everything an RPG lover would want, from an immersive sword and magic combat to an in-depth crafting and RPG attribute system. The game gives the player a lot of freedom in what they want to do.

Dragon's Dogma 2

The latest Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer shows off the Warfarer vocation, which allows players to switch between the weapons of other Vocations. That means Warfarers can be casting magic one second, and then attacking with a greatsword the next. This allows players to be a very flexible member of the team. The trailer also shows off the Dragonsplague, a sickness that affects the player's Pawns. Although the sickness improves the Pawn's stats, the Pawn's behavior will also start changing. It is up to the player how they want to deal with the sickness.

Dragon's Dogma 2 comes out on March 22, 2024, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Rise of the Ronin

The trailer showed off a gameplay overview of Rise of the Ronin 2. It showed off the game's grappling hook and glider mechanics, as well as its combat and stealth. It also shows off the player's ability to shape the game world depending on their actions.

Rise of the Ronin has a release date of March 22, 2024, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Until Dawn

Until Dawn has been remade in Unreal Engine 5 and will be making its way to PlayStation 5 and PC. This enhanced version will come out this 2024, although no exact release date is available.

Death Stranding 2

The Death Stranding 2, as per usual, gave players a lot of things, and nothing all at the same time. The game shows off the game's various characters, both old and new. Of course, it also features Sam Porter Bridges as he once more becomes a Porter, this time for a new Company: Drawbridge. The trailer also introduces his brother, as well as gives some lore hints about BB, Sam's baby companion. It also gave a release window for the game: 2025.

Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima makes an appearance at the end of the State of Play 2024 to announce that he will be once more making an action-espionage game. The game is called PHYSINT, and is a new project coming to PlayStation. Kojima hints that this game is “an interactive game, but is also a movie at the same time”, something that he already hinted at before. Other than the project's game, we don't have much details about the project.

That's everything announced during the PlayStation State of Play this January 2024. More State of Plays will be coming out this 2024, so stay tuned for more.