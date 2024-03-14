Starz is expanding its “Power” universe with a new prequel series titled “Origins,” which will delve into the early days of characters Ghost and Tommy, portrayed in the original series by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora, Deadline reports.
Confirming the development on Wednesday, the network announced that Sascha Penn, known for his work on “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” will serve as the executive producer for “Origins,” in collaboration with Lionsgate TV. While the official title of the series has not been revealed, it's speculated that it might be called “Power Book V: Origins.”
The announcement comes amid growing interest from fans of “Power,” particularly those who have been eager to see Ghost and Tommy's encounters with Kanan, a character introduced in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” While the timelines of these series may intersect, it remains to be seen how the narrative will unfold.
The decision to explore the origins of Ghost and Tommy reflects the network's commitment to satisfying the demands of its dedicated fanbase while also attracting new viewers to the franchise. With “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” already providing insight into the early life of Kanan, “Origins” promises to offer further depth to beloved characters and expand the rich tapestry of this universe.
As anticipation builds for the release of “Origins,” fans can expect to witness the evolution of the franchise and uncover new layers of storytelling that will continue to enthrall audiences for years to come.
Starz Programming President Speaks On Power Spinoff
Starz programming president Kathryn Busby expressed excitement about the expansion of the “Power” universe, noting the strong connection fans have with the franchise as it approaches its 10-year anniversary. She anticipates that “Origins” will continue to captivate audiences with its fresh and expansive storytelling.
“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” said Busby.