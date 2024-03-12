MCU fans want Giancarlo Esposito to play Professor X in their X-Men films. The Breaking Bad actor responded and also mentioned Denzel Washington in his response.
Appearing on the Fade to Black podcast, Esposito discussed his approach to the role, should he get it. He first acknowledged he hadn't seen all of the Professor X portrayals in the past. Esposito also hasn't thought about it since no offer has been made.
However, he has one condition — he doesn't want to be in a wheelchair because “the physical idea in a wheelchair every single day does not appeal to me.”
“I just don't feel that old and I don't like to sit that much, but certainly, we could figure something out,” he said. “Maybe Professor X wasn't always in the wheelchair, but that is part of his character development.”
The interviewer then asked about Washington potentially being cast as Magneto. Esposito said, “I think it would be great.”
The MCU has slowly been introducing the X-Men into their franchise after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Professor X and Magneto haven't been cast yet. Perhaps there is still time for Denzel Washington and Esposito to be cast in roles.
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito is an acclaimed actor known for his role in Breaking Bad. He would subsequently appear in the spin-off series, Better Call Saul.
Some of Esposito's other credits include Dewar White People, The Boys, Godfather of Harlem, and The Mandalorian. His latest role comes in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen. He plays Stanley Johnston, a wealthy aristocrat.
On the big screen, Esposito has starred in the likes of Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, Ali, The Jungle Book, and Okja.