Nothing is going right for the New York Giants this season, and things went from bad to worse in Week 5 at the start of their game against the Seattle Seahawks. At the end of an excellent, 16-play, 79-yard drive by Daniel Jones and the Giants offense, running back Eric Gray fumbled on the goal line while reaching for a touchdown. To add insult to injury, the Seahawks not only recovered the fumble. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins returned it 101 yards for a Seattle touchdown.

“If this isn't the most Giants thing ever, I don't know what is,” The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov tweeted, summing up the play perfectly.

The score put the home team up 7-0 over the visiting Giants, although Big Blue would tie the game three drives later with another long (eight-play, 80 yards) drive.

The Giants can't catch a break

In 2024, the Giants come into Week 5 against the Seahawks at 1-3 but in a less harsh world, the team could easily be 3-1.

In Week 1, the Giants got blitzed by the Minnesota Vikings, losing 28-6. There is no word where the Giants should have beaten the now-5-0 Vikings. However, in Week 2, New York lost while making history against the Washington Commanders. The G Men lost 21-18 but became the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns, allow none, and still lose as the Commanders got the victory with seven field goals.

The team picked up its lone victory in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns and then lost to their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. New York hung with Dallas all game on Thursday Night Football, but they settled for field goals on multiple occasions and Dak Prescott and company converted touchdowns.

To add insult to injury, the Giants' 2024 first-round pick, Malik Nabers, had an incredible Week 4 game, making 12 catches for 115 yards, but the team lost him at the end of the game to a concussion. Due to this injury, Nabers is sitting out the Giants-Seahawks Week 5 tilt.

The G Men just can't catch a break.