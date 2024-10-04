The New York Giants (1-3) will have to get very creative on offense this Sunday when they play the Seattle Seahawks (3-1). Standout rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in concussion protocol and is being ruled out for the Week 5 matchup in Lumen Field, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Nabers suffered the concussion late in the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday and was not expected to suit up in Seattle. His absence puts more pressure on shaky quarterback Daniel Jones and the largely inefficient running game to move the ball down the field

Although New York is looking like a bottom-tier team through the first month of the season, Nabers has provided some desperately needed firepower. He has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns, validating the substantial hype that surrounded him leading into the NFL Draft.

Giants fans should be ecstatic about Malik Nabers' potential

Regardless of the changes the Giants make to their roster in the offseason, Nabers will be a central component of their long-term plans. His speed and playmaking ability is bringing excitement to a franchise that had become a bit too predictable and lackluster, at least offensively speaking.

If New York is going to be subjected to a second consecutive losing season, it will demand a reason to emotionally and financially invest in the product. The 21-year-old out of LSU could be the ray of hope that can help fans maintain a fairly positive disposition. Adding a top receiver is a critically important objective that the front office has failed to check off since trading Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019.

It is obviously too early to make grand declarations about the 2024 rookie class, but Malik Nabers looks the part of a bona fide No. 1 option. Unfortunately, he will be unable to showcase more of his dynamic skill set this weekend against the Seahawks.