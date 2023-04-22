Within months, Brock Purdy went from being just another talent on the San Francisco 49ers roster to being among the core players on the team.

Purdy put together a season to remember in his rookie campaign last year. He was handed the keys to the offense in the 49ers’ Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in the contest. The former Iowa State standout did not look back from there, as he went on to win each of his next seven starts, including two in the playoffs. His Cinderella run came to a close in the NFC title game, as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the 49ers to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 57.

Purdy won over plenty of Bay Area sports fans last season, and thousands of them showed their appreciation to him during the San Francisco Giants’ home matchup against the New York Mets on Friday. The 49ers passer received a standing ovation from the Giants faithful during the game.

Purdy underwent successful surgery in March to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow. He suffered this injury during the first quarter of the 49ers’ NFC title game defeat to the Eagles. It is currently up in the air as to whether he will receive the green light to start at the quarterback position for the 49ers come Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

Purdy threw 16 touchdown passes over 12 total contests played last season, including the playoffs.