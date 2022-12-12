By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants made their first splash in MLB free agency on Sunday, agreeing to a two-year deal with veteran starting pitcher Sean Manaea. While it wasn’t necessarily the signing fans were hoping for, it doesn’t seem as if the Giants are even close to finished making moves. According to Susan Slusser, the Giants remain in play for free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodon despite having added Manaea to their ranks.

Slusser indicates that the signing of Manaea will not deter the Giants in their pursuit to bring Rodon back to The Bay. After missing out on Aaron Judge, the Giants are hopeful they can convince Rodon to re-sign on a long-term deal after he headlined their pitching rotation during the 2022 MLB season.

They figure to face plenty of competition for Rodon’s signature, however, with teams such as the Yankees, Cardinals, and Orioles all having strong links to the left-hander.

The Giants and Manaea agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal in MLB free agency to bring the former Oakland Athletic and San Diego Padre to San Francisco. Last season in San Diego, Manaea registered 28 starts and pitched 158 innings. He logged a 4.96 ERA with 156 strikeouts in what was a down year for the 30-year-old southpaw.

Rodon, on the other hand, had a 14-6 record with a 2.88 ERA during his first season with the Giants. The 30-year-old struck out a career-high 237 batters in 178 innings and maintained a 1.02 WHIP, making his second consecutive All-Star team. He set himself up for a massive payday in free agency, and the Giants seem more than willing to bring him back, even after the deal for Manaea.