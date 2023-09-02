The New York Giants were one of the surprise teams during the 2022 season as head coach Brian Daboll delivered an effective offensive scheme that surprised opponents throughout the season. The Giants were able to jump out to a 6-1 start, and that strong getaway helped them earn a playoff spot for the first time since the 2016 season.

That was more than enough to satisfy long-suffering Giants fans, and when quarterback Daniel Jones led New York to a 31-24 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card game, there was genuine shock within the organization and the fan base.

Reality came back to bite the team a week later against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-7 loss, but that didn't take away from the progress that the team made last year.

New challenge for Giants in 2023

However, the 2023 season represents a new challenge for the Giants. It seems very unlikely that the Giants will be able to get off to the same kind of start that they did last year for two reasons. Few expected anything from a first-year head coach and an unproven quarterback in Jones last year, and the Giants were able to “sneak up” on their early-season opponents and take advantage of a soft schedule.

The Giants do not have an easy getaway this season. After starting the season with a home game against Dallas, they should be able to get their first win when they meet the Arizona Cardinals in the desert. However, that game could be their last win for several weeks as they face the 49ers, Seahawks, Dolphins and Bills before the Washington Commanders come to MetLife Stadium. They could easily be 1-5 prior to the Washington game, and that means the Giants would be facing overwhelming pressure each week as they attempt to regain respectability.

Offensive development

One of the best things the Giants did a year ago was turn into a respectable offensive team. Jones was completely unproven at the start of the year, but he demonstrated steady improvement throughout the season.

He was able to build off of his ability to run with the football, and that has been an asset since he was selected out of Duke in the first round of the 2019 draft. Jones was able to complete 317 of 472 passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. His ability to limit his mistakes helped the team immensely.

He was also able to get the job done as the team's No. 2 ground gainer behind Saquon Barkley, Jones gained 708 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 120 carries and he found the end zone 7 times. His ability to finish off drives is something that quarterbacks are expected to do in the modern NFL. No quarterback was more accomplished in that area than Jalen Hurts, who scored 13 rushing touchdowns a year ago.

The Barkley factor

Barkley is clearly the best and most talented player on the Giants offense. He may be the best running back in the NFL as he starts his sixth season. Barkley ran for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago, averaging 4.5 yards on 295 carries.

He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards a year ago, and demonstrated the ability to serve as a dependable safety valve for Jones.

The one thing that Barkley is not is a happy camper. Like nearly all the top-level running backs in the NFL, Barkley does not have the kind of contract that indicates he is the team's best offensive player. Instead, Barkley signed a one-year contract for slightly more than $10 million. It may not get much better for Barkley next year, and he is vulnerable to a serious injury.

While nearly all stars face the same kind of jeopardy, Barkley's livelihood is at risk since he does not have a contract beyond this season.

Rookie contribution in 2023

The Giants drafted Deonte Banks in the first round of the draft, and he will start at the right cornerback position. That is not a huge surprise. However, Tre Hawkins III will start at the other cornerback slot, and that is a big surprise.

Hawkins was a sixth round choice out of Old Dominion, and he appeared to be a practice squad player at best after he was selected. Most teams do not expect a 6th-round choice to end up in the starting lineup, especially when that rookie has to cover some of the best receivers in the league.

Hawkins is a big corner, checking in at 6-3 and 195 pounds, and that allows him to win the physical battle on closely contested throws. However, he will get tested by the quickest receivers, and that will likely serve as the biggest challenge he will face.