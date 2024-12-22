The New York Giants are handing the offense back to Drew Lock for Week 16’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. After missing the previous week with a heel injury, Lock will be under center for a spiraling Giants team. Fortunately, Lock will have some help on Sunday.

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to play against the Falcons, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. Tracy was limited in practice this week after sustaining an ankle injury against the Baltimore Ravens. Although he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, the Giants expect him to suit up.

Tracy has been one of the sole bright spots in an otherwise miserable season for New York. The fifth round draft pick has acquitted himself well in his first year as a pro. In 14 games, Tracy has rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns with 30 receptions for another 220 yards.

While the Giants seem to have their running back of the future, the team has a massive hole at quarterback. After releasing longtime starter Daniel Jones, New York turned to Tommy DeVito. But the second-year passer has only been able to make two starts due to injuries.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s solid rookie campaign was wasted on the Giants

DeVito drew the start last week against the Ravens but he was forced from the game with a concussion. This led to Tim Boyle playing an entire half for the Giants. Now, Lock, who was unable to play in Week 15, will get the start against Atlanta and DeVito will back him up.

Three New York quarterbacks have combined to throw 150 pass attempts since Jones was benched following a Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany. They’ve totaled one touchdown and three interceptions. And Boyle has the only non-Daniel Jones touchdown pass for the team in 2024.

The Giants were actually 2-3 after Week 5 this season. Since then, however, the offense has collapsed into itself and disappeared. New York has lost nine straight games to fall to an NFL-worst 2-12 record. During that streak, the team has averaged just 13 points per game.

While fans hope the Giants replace the entire coaching staff, the team will certainly look for a new starting quarterback during the offseason. And, because they’ve earned a high pick thanks to their ineptitude, New York could turn to the draft to find the next signal caller.

Deion Sanders would take Shedeur Sanders with the first overall pick. But if the Las Vegas Raiders out-miserable the Giants over the last three games of the regular season, New York could select Cam Ward, who’s had an impressive season with the Miami Hurricanes.