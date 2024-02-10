New York Giants star Saquon Barkley speaks on future with the organization, pointing toward Christian McCaffrey's role with 49ers.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley recently spoke on his time in the NFL, sharing some insight on his professional goals. Just like every other NFL player, Barkley's ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl, but he'll need to answer the real question of whether the money or championship is more important next offseason. While watching Christian McCaffrey thrive with the 49ers, Barkley believes he can have the same impact on a Super Bowl-contending team.

“There’s so much more good football inside of me. Christian is a year older than me, and I think he is the best running back in the NFL, but I think I’m just as talented. Hopefully, I can continue to show that,” said Barkley, per Ryan Dunleavy at the New York Post.

His future with the Giants organization is murky, given the fact that the franchise tagged him last summer. Barkley has spoken on his preference of staying with the Giants, with the belief that he can bring a title to New York. While it's unclear whether the Giants and Barkley will agree to a long-term deal, it seems they aren't on the same page. They each want to win a title but don't have the tools to do so. Barkley has an injury story and the Giants have a salary cap to work with.

“I want to win a Super Bowl,” Barkley said. “No matter what, from here on out, I just want to be competitive, whether it’s with the Giants or somewhere else.