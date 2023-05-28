New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas may be named Second Team All-Pro this year, but he’s far from over.

The 24-year old says that he’s trying to get “better everyday” regardless of the accolades. “Obviously, you want accolades, and you want to be the best, but you don’t get there by worrying about that. You get there by working every day to get better, and that’s what I’m focused on,” he told reporters during the Giants OTAs on Thursday.

The Giants will need him to continue to get better, but it’s definitely a plus that Thomas knows what he needs to work on specifically. He cites needing more consistent with his set in pass protection, particularly with his inside foot, making sure he stays on angles consistently. “I would say my hands in pass protection as well, especially the inside hand, making sure I keep leverage on power moves and stuff like that,” he added.

All of this becomes more important considering that the Giants excessed his fifth-year option, with the likely intent of extending his contract further. Andrew Thomas will play this season and next for the Giants but team isn’t in a hurry to sit down with him and his reps at this point. The time will come for a negotiation eventually.

“We haven’t really got into anything yet. If it happens, it happens. Right now, I’m just focusing on the first part of the off-season, and the rest will take care of itself,” he said.

If Thomas continues putting in the work with the Giants, things certainly will take care of themselves.

“It’s definitely a blessing. I’m excited. Just working on getting better every day. Good thing I’ll be here,” he said. “And just keep working and getting better every day.”