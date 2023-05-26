Multiple players who were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft are still waiting to sign off on multiyear extension deals with their respective teams. For one, Andrew Thomas, who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has two years left on his rookie deal with the New York Giants.

The Giants recently picked up the fifth-year option on Thomas’ contract, and the third-year left tackle will earn $14.175 million in the 2024 season.

Thomas was quite pleased when he first heard that the Giants made this notable call.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Thomas said during a press conference at the Giants’ OTA. “I’m excited. Just working on getting better every day. Good thing I’ll be here at least another five years and just keep working and getting better every day.”

Thomas added that he has not had extensive talks with the Giants regarding a possible extension deal.

“We haven’t really got into anything yet,” Thomas said. “If it happens, it happens. Right now, I’m just focusing on the first part of the offseason, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Thomas put together the most potent season of his run with the Giants last year. He played in 16 regular season games in the campaign and allowed a mere three sacks. He went on to earn second-team All-Pro honors.

In the big picture, Thomas is looking to build on his promising 2022 campaign.

“Starting with my set in pass protection, just being more consistent with my inside foot, making sure I’m staying on the angle consistently,” Thomas said. “I would say my hands in pass protection as well, especially the inside hand, making sure I keep leverage on power moves and stuff like that. … For me, I’m trying to get better every day regardless of the accolades.

“Obviously, you want accolades, and you want to be the best, but you don’t get there by worrying about that. You get there by working every day to get better, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

The Giants capped off Day 3 of their OTAs on Thursday. Their OTAs schedule will continue on May 30.