Published December 1, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a hot topic the last couple of weeks. He is still recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl victory. But his estimated return to the field is sometime in December. There’s one problem though, he is a free agent. It appears unlikely a return to the Los Angeles Rams is in the cards.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have suitors. The Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to be extremely interesting in Beckham Jr.’s services. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has openly expressed his interest in the former Pro Bowl receiver. Even Dak Prescott has had discussions with Beckham Jr.

But they aren’t the only ones eager to land him. Von Miller has been on the recruiting trail for the Buffalo Bills. Even Beckham Jr.’s former team, the New York Giants, are in the mix. The Giants probably have the biggest need at the position.

Apparently, Odell Beckham Jr. is taking it all very seriously, as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter learned of his travel plans. He will first head to visit the Giants on Thursday before heading to western New York to visit the Bills. Miller has the edge there as he gets him for a weekend. On Monday, Beckham Jr. will head to Dallas to see Jones and the Cowboys.

More than likely, he will be a one-year rental and not receiver a long-term deal. Beckham Jr. has torn both ACL’s during his career, and just turned 30 years old on November 2nd.