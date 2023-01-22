The New York Giants may have failed to put up a fight against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, but head coach Brian Daboll doesn’t want Daniel Jones and the rest of the team to get discouraged by it.

That is exactly the message he sent to the team following their 38-7 loss to the Eagles, emphasizing that they should still be proud of what they have accomplished. Only a few teams get to the playoffs, and as a team that finished 4-13 in 2021, what they have done in the 2022 campaign is definitely noteworthy.

“Keep their heads up. They competed hard. It’s a crash landing in the playoffs. … You worked extremely hard to get to this point. Blessed to get to this point. It’s really hard to do,” Daboll revealed when asked what he told the team following their painful loss, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Only Matt Breida was able to score for the Giants, with Daniel Jones unable to find a target at the end zone. The New York quarterback completed 15 of his 27 passes for just 135 yards, all while throwing one interception. Saquon Barkley led the team in rushing with 65 yards on nine carries, but he wasn’t able to get to the board as well.

It was really far from their performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, where Jones and Barkley scored two touchdowns each. But as Brian Daboll said, there’s no denying the team can be proud of what they have done.