Published November 20, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and flimsy red zone rushing defense are among the root causes of blame in the team’s 31-18 loss. In speaking with the media following Sunday’s contest, Daboll spoke candidly about his frustration, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“Nothing was good enough. Nothing was up to standard,” shared Daboll, citing the team’s three turnovers as an item of particular disappointment. Two turnovers against the Lions came at the hand of quarterback Daniel Jones, whose 341 passing yards and lone touchdown did not make up for the pair of picks. Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins accounted for the third, a costly lost fumble occurring in the fourth quarter.

With Sunday’s loss and the Eagles’ win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants lose footing in their tight division race as they are now sitting at 7-3. However, Daboll and company will have an opportunity on Thanksgiving Day to get back on course in a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, a team on their heels with a 6-3 record entering Week 11.

Should the Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas, and the Giants will enter the holiday face-off with an even record, raising the stakes and potential ramifications for both franchises. Can the Giants get back on track on Turkey Day?