The San Francisco 49ers believe that their Thursday Night Football opponents, the New York Giants, may be switching up their operations for the prime-time tilt. Although Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is the designated player caller for the New York offense, apparently the 49ers are under the impression that it may be head coach Brian Daboll doing the honors.

Some sources within the 49ers organization suspect that it's actually Daboll who is calling the plays during the contest, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Others suspected that Daboll took over those play-calling responsibilities during the Giants' epic come-from-behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week Two.

This report occurs on the heels of the first 1.5 quarters of the Giants' season, in which New York was completely shut off of the scoreboard for their first six quarters of football. In fact, at one point, New York was losing the season-long scoreboard 60-0.

However, New York looked like a completely different team during the second half of Sunday's game in Arizona, storming back from a 20-0 deficit to ultimately claim a win via a late field goal.

In Week One, the Giants looked absolutely listless at home against the Dallas Cowboys, relinquishing sacks and committing several turnovers, multiple of which Dallas returned to the end zone.

If it truly was Brian Daboll taking over Kafka's playcalling responsibilities that changed the Giants' fortunes on Sunday, then the 49ers might want to raise their awareness level just a tad more due to the second half's results a week ago.