The New York Giants battled the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday while doing their best to move forward without a key first-round pick at a crucial defensive position. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy had over 300 yards passing and two TDs while Giants QB Daniel Jones had just over 100 yards passing and an interception on the night.

The Giants suffered a humiliating lowlight not seen since 2000 that does not bode well for the rest of the team's season. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley set the record straight regarding the debilitating ankle injury that he suffered recently.

New York lost first round pick Deonte Banks, a rookie and starting cornerback out of Maryland, to an injury that forced other players to step up.

Broadcast says Deonte Banks left field before halftime with the injury https://t.co/4DA511munI — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) September 22, 2023

Adoree' Jackson, Tre Hawkins and Darnay Holmes were among the Giants players tasked with filling the void as the 49ers held onto to a 30-12 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Banks had two solo tackles before exiting with the injury.

Giants beat writer Pat Leonard updated fans on the happenings with the team's secondary as the third quarter continued.

First-round pick Deonte Banks out with a right arm injury. The corners are now Jackson, Hawkins and Holmes. So far a big whiff tackle attempt from Hawkins and a hold from Holmes on this drive. Meanwhile, Daboll losing his mind over this illegal contact flag against Thibodeaux — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 22, 2023

The 49ers added a Jake Moody field goal in the fourth as Jones and the Giants did their best to battle back.

As Giants linebacker Micah McFadden and his teammates did their best to slow down the vaunted 49ers passing attack, some fans on Twitter applauded the defensive unit's efforts.

“I respect this Giants defense,” one fan said.

“McFadden is one of the Giants' only bright spots tonight,” another added.

McFadden, in his second season out of Indiana, thrilled fans with a historic performance in the dark blue, red and white.

Micah McFadden is the first Giants LB with 4+ TFL in a game since Antonio Pierce in 2007 (vs. Buffalo). #NYGiants #NYGvsSF — WBG84 (@WBG84) September 22, 2023

Ultimately, New York fell short, losing 30-12 on the road and falling to 1-2 on the season.

Matt Breida had a touchdown for the Giants on 17 yards rushing late in the game. Breida was filling in for Barkley but couldn't get much going on the ground and the Giants faltered. Darius Slayton led the ‘G-Men' in receiving with 32 yards on three catches late in Thursday's game.

The Giants take on the Seattle Seahawks next on October 2 and the hope is that Daboll will have his key players including Banks healthy in time for what could be a pivotal early season matchup.