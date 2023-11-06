Daniel Jones' New York Giants teammates are cautioning people not to jump the gun on assessing his knee injury.

On Sunday, the New York Giants took a brutal 30-6 road loss at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders; however, the bigger concern was the health of quarterback Daniel Jones, who sustained a non-contact knee injury during the first half of the game. Reportedly, the initial fear is that Jones might have torn his ACL, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN; however, Jones' Giants teammates are making sure that onlookers are careful to count out the team's quarterback before the official diagnosis is in.

After Sunday's game, Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh, who tore his ACL last year, made sure that no one is jumping the gun on speculating regarding Daniel Jones' injury.

“Let's get MRIs, let's get pictures of it,” said Pugh, per Tom Rock of Newsday Sports. “…Let's put out the good juju that that's not the case [that Jones tore his ACL].”

Sunday's injury was just the latest source of negativity during what has been an excruciatingly frustrating season for Jones and the Giants. Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team this past offseason after the Giants' surprising run to the playoffs in 2022; however, a combination of injuries, offensive line ineptitude, and objective regression from Jones himself have allowed the Giants to win just two games so far in 2023 against seven losses.

Things won't get any easier for the Giants moving forward, as the team now has to prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys–the team that beat them by 40 points in Week One–in their next game. This time, it's on the road.