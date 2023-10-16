In an NFL where offenses have so many built-in advantages and passing the ball has never been easier, matching ineptitude not seen on offense since the 1970s feels especially egregious. New York Giants fans, you might want to look away now.

The Giants' 14-9 loss on Sunday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills marked the team's third straight game without an offensive touchdown. That's the first time the Giants have sunk to such a low since 1976, when the team went four games without the offense finding the endzone, per ESPN Stats and Info.

RB Matt Breida's eight-yard TD run at the 10:00 minute mark of the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 marks the last time a Giants player from the offense scored. Since then, kicker Graham Gano has hit seven field goals, and safety Jason Pinnock took an interception 102 yards for six points.

The loss to the Bills dropped the Giants to 1-5, in a division where every other team has at least three wins. Worse, it seems like coach Brian Daboll has nowhere to turn to improve this team's offense.

The Giants' offensive line is in complete shambles, which resulted in QB Daniel Jones suffering a neck injury for the second straight season.

The team lacks a wide receiver that puts any fear into opposing secondaries. Free agent addition TE Darren Waller was brought in to provide a reliable target. Instead, he has failed to hit the 50-yard receiving mark in four of six games and (duh) has zero touchdowns.

With a passing game devoid of game-changing abilities, the run game has virtually no chance to get going. (Somehow, RB Saquon Barkley still rushed for 93 yards against the Bills.)

Offensive futility of this magnitude is completely inexcusable considering the state of the NFL these days. Daboll worked wonders last season for the Giants, but 2023 is already looking like a total wash.