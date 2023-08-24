The San Francisco Giants don't have much of a luxury to take things easy. They are way behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West division and also on the outside looking in of the Wild Card picture in the NL. Every game matters for the Giants, which is why it's frustrating for them to see Camilo Doval be a letdown on the mound of late.

On Wednesday night, Doval blew yet another save, his fourth in a row and the second in the series against the Philadelphia Phillies. After the game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler shared his thoughts about the ongoing struggle of the closer, per the Associated Press (h/T ESPN).

“We felt a three-run cushion and a save situation was the right spot for him,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It obviously didn't go well. The game is moving fast on him. It's not uncommon for a guy on the younger side. He's had big game experience, but that doesn't mean you feel right in every situation.”

Fortunately for the Giants, team newcomer Paul DeJong brought his A-game with him and helped San Francisco score an 8-6 victory in extra innings. DeJong had a two-run single in the 10th inning that put the Giants ahead for good.

Over his last three mound appearances, Doval has given up five runs on three hits and four walks across just 2.0 innings.

Doval will have to get it together soon, as the Giants are in line to face NL powerhouse Atlanta Braves in a series that begins on Friday at home.