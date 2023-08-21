Former New England Patriots tight ends coach and current New York Giants coach Brian Daboll praised former tight end Rob Gronkowski for his work ethic but said he is unlikely to come out of retirement. Via Sports Illustrated:

“Well, I am close with Rob, so I got a lot of respect and admiration,” Daboll said. “Coaching him for four years, he's a good friend. We've talked — I'm not saying we talked about that, but he's a close friend.

“When you coach someone for four years, and he's a very productive player for you and a good person, we are from the same town (in New York), so wouldn't read too much into that.”

Gronkowski retired following the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski said in an appearance with the “Up & Adams” show that if there was one coach to bring him out of retirement, it would be Daboll with the Giants.

.@RobGronkowski said the one person to get him out of retirement is Brian Daboll 😳 Make the call @Giants! 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tg0OGOqWu0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 16, 2023

“He can't get me out of retirement, but he would have the best chance to get me out of retirement,” Gronkowski said.

Daboll and Gronkowski won Super Bowl championships with the Patriots. He helped coach Gronkowski in New England's run to Super Bowl XLIX. Gronkowski did not play in the 2016-17 season playoffs due to injury, but the Patriots still won Super Bowl LI.

Gronkowski notably teamed up with legendary quarterback Tom Brady for all of his career. The two reunited in Tampa Bay after a historic run with the Patriots and continued their two-man success.

Though Gronkowski is retired, his relationship with Daboll is clearly good.