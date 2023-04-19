Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Back in February, quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League, but there were many doubts about how long he would keep that status.

There’s a couple of good reasons why the doubters were loud. The first is because of the love for the game Brady displayed throughout his career, and the second is he made a similar announcement last offseason, only to un-retire days later.

One thing that’s different this time around is there’s a documented retirement party for Tom Brady, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is sharing a few of the sights and sounds from the event on his Twitter page.

Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family. Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries 😂 pic.twitter.com/48YG7CPe9b — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 19, 2023

One of the people who attended the party was retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s long-time teammate with both the Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Gronkowski had a few words for his friend and teammate during the party.

“Congrats to Tom on retirement,” Gronkowski said during a toast. “You are a special guy man, thank you for everything. Thank you for showing me the ropes.”

As mentioned in the video, Brady did manage to get a game of beach football in. Could this be a sign there’s still an itch to get back on the field? Probably not, but it’s fair to say football runs through his veins to at least some capacity.

At any rate, it seems to be the biggest sign Brady is actually done playing football. Nothing says someone is done with a career like a retirement party. That, and making it social media official.