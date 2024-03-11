The New York Giants and Head Coach Brian Daboll have found themselves in a challenging situation after star running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a three-year deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Giants legend Tiki Barber ripped Barkley for the move and now the Giants' free agent plans and recent results are in the crosshairs with the NFL Draft is a little over a month away.
The Giants are doing their best to pick up the pieces going forward. On Monday, it was announced that the team has signed a hulking offensive lineman who could improve the running game this coming season, regardless of who starts at the running back position.
Giants Sign Ex-Raiders Lineman
The news was shared by veteran NFL reporter Adam Schefter pertaining to the newest member of the G-Men's offensive line.
Jermaine Eluemunor is headed to the Big Apple on a two-year deal worth a considerable amount of money.
Raiders free-agent guard Jermaine Eluemunor is expected to sign a two-year, $14 million deal with the Giants. Deal was negotiated and confirmed by David Mulugheta.
Eluemunor Adds Youth, Size to Giants' O-Line
Eluemunor was born in London, England and is 6-foot-4, 330-plus pounds. The rising young star played his college ball with the Texas A&M Aggies and started the last nine games for Las Vegas in 2023-2024. The hope is that the 29-year-old can improve the running game which could in turn help Daniel Jones or whomever else is behind center in the passing game.
Daniel Jones and the Giants' relationship is rumored to be on ice at this point in time as speculation abounds about a possible replacement for the former Duke Blue Devils signal caller.