Not one, but two New York Giants players were injured on what was supposed to be a simple and successful play Monday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the QB sneak, or ‘tush push' play, famous over the past few seasons as the play is virtually unstoppable when they run it. The Giants did not have the same sort of luck as they were stuffed by the Seattle Seahawks trying to execute the same play in the first quarter of Monday's 24-3 loss.

Rookie center John Micahel Schmitz is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during the play and missed practice on Wednesday. Giants tight end Daniel Belinger was also banged up on the play as he sustained a low-grade MCL strain, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Bellinger started 14 games for the Giants since the start of last season. He caught a pair of touchdown passes and ran for one as a rookie in 2022, notching a total of 30 receptions for 268 yards.

Bellinger has been quiet this season serving as a backup to newly acquired tight end Darren Waller. The former has just three catches for 15 yards in four games.

The Giants don’t appear too optimistic that either Schmitz or Bellinger will be able to suit up for Sunday's tilt with the Miami Dolphins, but they still have a few days to get right. The Giants could certainly use all the man power they can get as they enter the game as heavy underdogs.

Though not heavily involved in the passing game, Daniel Bellinger is still a key part of the Giants offense. His absence would be a big blow.