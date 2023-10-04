The New York Giants…man. What a disaster they have been to this point in the 2023 NFL season. That crazy comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals already feels like so long ago after looking totally lost again in Week 4.

The Giants' 1-3 record has them at the bottom of the NFC East. Barring some incredible changes, they can forget hoping to compete with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and simply see if they can hang with the Washington Commanders. There are injuries to key players, sure, but the team is going to need way more than good health to look competent again.

The Giants' latest injury updates contain some good and some bad, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Saquon Barkley has missed the last two games but could be on his way to a return in Week 5 when the Giants hit the road to face the Miami Dolphins, who could win by 50 points again this season.

Barkley remains limited with his ankle issue but will do team drills for the first time since his injury. He is still second on the team in yards from scrimmage despite playing only half the games to this point, so getting him back will be helpful. Unfortunately, with the state of New York's woeful offensive line, not even the prime version of your favorite superstar would have much of a chance at playing up to their level.

Daniel Jones' key offensive linemen — rookie center John Michael Schmitz and star tackle Andrew Thomas — both aren’t practicing due to respective shoulder and hamstring injuries, per Leonard. The same goes for Shane Lemieux, who is plagued by a groin injury. Evan Neal, who has already had himself a miserable season, is also limited in practice because of hand and knee issues.

The Giants have time to turn things around since it is still just the quarter-point of the season. But with the amount of work they have to do, it doesn’t seem like it's going to happen. They have been outscored 64-3 at home so far. It's going to take the talents of Barkley and Thomas and then some to make New York even somewhat okay. Big Blue fans should start boning up on 2024 draft prospects if they haven’t already.