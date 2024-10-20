The Philadelphia Eagles traveled to the Empire State to play the New York Giants in their first NFC East divisional matchup this season. This contest wasn't particularly close partly because of the revenge game narrative that seemed to take hold for running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants' 2018 first-round pick, selected second overall, is excelling with the Eagles and went off with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Barkley seemed pleased with himself when asked about the game, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

“I talked more shit than I usually do,” Barkley said. “I’m glad this game is over.”

With most of the fourth quarter still to play, head coach Nick Sirianni asked Barkley if he wanted to go back in to try to set a new personal best for yards in a game, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“Nick Sirianni says he asked Saquon Barkley if he wanted to go back in to set his record for yards in a game. Barkley said let the other players get touches. Sirianni says it shows Barkley is a ‘special teammate.'”

The Eagles won comfortably against the Giants, 28-3.

Barkley has been the difference for the Eagles' offense

While still far from a perfect team, Barkley has been a no-brainer for the Eagles' offense. The 27-year-old has 658 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 108 carries. His 6.1 yards per carry average is by far a career-best. He's on pace for well over 1,800 rushing yards, which would eclipse his 2022 career-high of 1,312 by over 500 yards.

Considering A.J. Brown only played in his third game this week, it's a testament to how balanced this offense has become with Barkley in the backfield.

The Eagles still have a bevy of critics, especially after Sirianni was seen yelling at fans after last week's 20-16 win over the Browns. But Jalen Hurts came to his coach's defense during the post-game presser, per Eliot Shotrr-Parks.

“Obviously [Sirianni] knows that I'm behind him. He knows that communication is important amongst this team sport and he's been doing a really good job of doing that,” Hurts said.” “We talk about everybody dominating their box and trying to check off your box given the roles you have. I feel like he's really come in with really good intensity, intentionality, and delivering good messages for us to be focused and be on the same page. He's also apologetic when he needs to be.”

The 4-2 Eagles travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals in Week 8 on Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. EST.