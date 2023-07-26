New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones addressed the media after the team's first training camp practice on Wednesday, and he had a simple response to being asked why the running back position is seemingly being devalued after Saquon Barkley was unable to agree to a long-term contract with the team.

“I don't know, I think that's probably a question for the experts on ESPN,” Daniel Jones said, via Talkin' Giants.

Daniel Jones was asked about why running back has been devalued. “That’s for the experts on ESPN” pic.twitter.com/IHq7J63YIR — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) July 26, 2023

Saquon Barkley was unable to agree to a long-term contract with the Giants before the July 17 deadline, but came to an agreement on a one-year deal that gives him a chance to earn up to $11 million. That got Barkley to report to camp.

The Giants have taken care of a lot of their own players this offseason. They re-signed Daniel Jones right before the deadline to use the franchise tag, which allowed them to use the tag on Barkley, and that led us to where we are today with Barkley's contract situation.

The Giants also extended defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who broke out in the 2022 season as a dominant player, arguably the best on the Giants' defense. They also extended left tackle Andrew Thomas on Wednesday, just before training camp started.

The Giants and Barkley will not be able to negotiate a long-term deal until after the season, so for now, everyone is in camp and preparing for the 2023 season.

It will be intriguing to see whether or not the Giants can follow up on their success that had them in the playoffs in 2022.