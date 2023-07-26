As training camp opens around the NFL, offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and the New York Giants were able to come to terms on a record-breaking contract extension. With his Giants future now locked in, Thomas expressed what playing in New York means to him.

The Giants signed Thomas to a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension. His deal included $67 million in guaranteed money, the most in NFL history for an offensive line. After making history and securing a $100+ million bag, Thomas expressed how grateful he was that it came from the Giants, via Patricia Traina of Giants Country.

“My team and I were eager to get something down in terms of security,” Thomas said. “It's a blessing to be in this position. It's also motivation to keep working and to live up to that number and be the best tackle in the league.”

New York originally selected Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made 45 appearances and 44 starts with the team, never starting fewer than 13 games in a season. Over his career, Thomas has let up 13.5 sacks and 11 penalties.

The left tackle took a major step forward in 2022, earning an impressive 89.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. The site ranked him as the sixth-best passing block offensive lineman and 16th best run-blocking lineman.

Now with New York long-term, Andrew Thomas will now look to put his money where his mouth is. His historic contract secures his future and standing with the Giants. Now, he can get back to ensuring Daniel Jones stays upright in the pocket and Saquon Barkley has plenty of lanes to run through.