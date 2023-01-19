The New York Giants are fired up. After all, they’re in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and have a chance to beat the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, quarterback Daniel Jones, the main driving force behind their success, had a little fun at the end of practice on Thursday. He got his teammates hyped with a hilarious Griddy.

Via Jordan Raanan:

Yes, that is Daniel Jones in the middle breaking the team down by hitting the Griddy. #Giants#Eagleshttps://t.co/E2C1c0IgWo — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 19, 2023

You just love to see the excitement. The Giants recently upset the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24, with none other than Danny Dimes playing an integral part. The signal-caller completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, he threw no picks, either. Jones was easily the most accurate quarterback in the NFL this season, getting intercepted just five times.

The NFC’s No. 6 seed is once again an underdog against the Eagles. But, Daniel Jones and Co. truly have nothing to lose. They’re just going out there, having fun, and letting their play do the talking. It’s also important to note that Philly ended the regular season with two losses in their final three games. They’re not in great shape. Plus, Jalen Hurts didn’t look completely healthy.

New York pushed them to the brink in Week 18, falling 22-16. With the momentum the Giants have right now, you simply cannot count this group out. Plus, Jones didn’t play in that defeat to their Divisional Round opponents. He did suit up on December 11th against the Eagles though, where NY lost 48-22.

Nevertheless, the Giants will fancy their chances on Saturday. Anything is possible at this time of the year.