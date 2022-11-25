Published November 25, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Pressure can get to the heads of even the best of us, and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is no exception. During their Thanksgiving tilt against division rivals Dallas Cowboys, Jones was at the center of an unfortunate blunder in the third quarter with the Giants trailing by one, 14-13.

The 25-year old quarterback was unable to throw an accurate pass to a wide-open Saquon Barkley on fourth down, leading to a momentum shift that the Giants were simply unable to overcome.

After the game, Daniel Jones owned up to his gaffe, saying that it’s unacceptable for him to make that kind of mistake at such a crucial juncture.

“It was just a bad throw,” Jones said, per NFL.com. “I’ve got to get it out in front of him. Bad throw. Can’t miss that.”

On the ensuing Cowboys drive, Dak Prescott only needed six plays to will the Cowboys to a touchdown that extended their lead to eight, 21-13. The Giants, looking to pull closer, went to the Daniel Jones-Saquon Barkley connection on 3rd and 9 but the two were unable to link up, leading to a punt. The Cowboys, smelling blood, subsequently went on a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to push their tally to 28, their lead proving to be insurmountable in the end.

Jones ended up completing just 21 of his 35 passes good for 228 yards, simply getting outdueled by Prescott. The Cowboys QB threw two touchdowns, both in that pivotal third quarter, completing passes when it matters most.

The Giants now trail the Cowboys by one game in the NFC East standings, although for now, they are safely within the playoff picture. Nonetheless, Daniel Jones and the Giants will look to get back to winning ways in Week 13 as they face another division rival, the 6-4 Washington Commanders.