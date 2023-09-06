There were questions surrounding Daniel Jones' future with the New York Giants before the 2022 season. A playoff victory and $160 million later, Jones is locked in as New York's quarterback and looking to build off his best season yet as a pro.

Jones is also continuing to build his reputation as a leader in the locker room for New York. Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt's locker is next to Jones', a move that was initiated by the fifth-year quarterback.

“I take it as just building a chemistry that we want to build for this team and [to] make plays when we get on the field,” Hyatt said, via Jared Schwartz. “The first time I met him, I came up here after I got drafted, and the next day he was the first dude that came up to me, introduced himself. A good dude, a good leader. We’re lucky to have him here.”

Jones has incurred his fair share of criticism during his time with the Giants, as any underperforming first-round pick would. He answered the call last season though and improved his game, notching career-highs in passer rating, passing yards and completion percentage. He led the Giants to their first winning season and playoff appearance since 2016 and their first playoff win since Super Bowl 46.

The Giants rewarded him with a monster contract and gave him several added weapons to throw to, including Jalin Hyatt and Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

The Giants open their season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, with the bright lights shining on Daniel Jones and his nine-figure right arm.