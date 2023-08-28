New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was tested deep a few times in the team's final preseason matchup against the New York Giants. Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor took two deep shots looking for rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, and both plays resulted in incompletions. NFL Films released an early clip from this week's Hard Knocks episode that could stoke flames for when the Jets and Giants play in week 8 of the regular season.

The clip includes video of the second deep shot to Jalin Hyatt, which was broken up by Sauce Gardner. Gardner then went on to ask why Tyrod Taylor kept testing him. Gardner's coaches went on to tease him, saying that they keep testing him because he does not intercept the ball.

The first deep shot to Hyatt took place on the first play of the game. It appeared that Hyatt got behind Gardner on the play, but Taylor's throw was out of bounds.

Hyatt's speed is the main skill he was drafted for, so it seems that the Giants wanted to test that out in the preseason game. The starters like Daniel Jones or Darren Waller did not play.

Taylor had a touchdown connection with Hyatt in the previous preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Gardner and the Jets were able to keep him out of the end zone in this matchup.

It will be interesting to see what else happened during the matchup during tomorrow's Hard Knocks episode. It will also be worth monitoring what role Hyatt has when the Jets and Giants play, and if he lines up across from Gardner in that game.