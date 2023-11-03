Daniel Jones and the Giants could get an offensive line boost against the Raiders after Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal get close to a return.

The New York Giants have had a challenging 2023-24 season so far. The Giants are 2-6 and sit at the bottom of the NFC East standings. Luckily, Daniel Jones and New York should have a boost for the Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants are optimistic about LT Andrew Thomas and RT Evan Neal playing on Sunday.

The Giants' offensive could get a spark for the Raiders game

Thomas and Neal have both taken team reps this week, per Jordan Raanan. Head coach Brian Daboll said that each player is close to making their return.

New York needs all the help it can get from the O-linemen. The Giants allowed four sacks in their last game against the New York Jets. A week prior, the Giants got one of their only wins of the season against the Washington Commanders. However, they still gave up four sacks.

For New York to have a sufficient passing attack against Las Vegas, the O-line must protect Daniel Jones. Andrew Thomas can certainly help in that department.

Thomas is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. In 2022, he was a Pro Football Focus 1st team All-Pro selection and an Associated Press 2nd team selection. Thomas injured his hamstring in Week 1. Hopefully, he and Evan Neal can return to help New York's offense.

The Raiders are struggling after back-to-back losses. The Giants have an opportunity to take advantage of their cold streak to steal a win in Las Vegas.

New York is only one game behind the Commanders in the NFC East standings. If they get the victory on Sunday, they will have momentum going into the back half of the season.